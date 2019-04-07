|
|
Lloyd Stanley Mangum
Jackson - "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him." 1 Corinthians 2:9
Lloyd Stanley Mangum, 63, passed away at his home on April 6, 2019. Born on July 8, 1955, to Christine and L.T. Mangum in Magee, MS, Stanley graduated from Magee High School in 1973 and Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 1975. Stanley was married to his childhood sweetheart, Stacy Magee Mangum, on October 25, 1981. Together they raised three children, Maggie, Martha and Clayton, who dearly loved their "Papa."
Stanley was a self-employed truck driver until 1996 when he began working for MMC Materials as a ready-mix concrete salesman. MMC quickly became one of Stanley's passions. He was Vice President of Business Development at MMC Materials at the time of his death. Throughout his career at MMC, he was an integral part of various industry trade associations, including Associated General Contractors of Mississippi; the Mississippi Road Builders Association; Associated Builders and Contractors of Mississippi where he served as Chairman in 2012 and was honored as "Construction Man of the Year" in 2016; and the Mississippi Concrete Association where he was President in 2016 and the first ever recipient of the "Extraordinary Member Award" in 2019.
A friend to many, Stanley led by Christian example. He touched the lives of countless young people as Sunday school teacher, advisor and mentor. Relationships with his family, friends and customers were always his top priority. He found joy in entertaining those around him with his stories that were notorious for going on and on … and on. With his dry wit and gapped-tooth smile, he had a way of making everyone feel as if they were his very best friend. Stanley will be sorely missed by his family, friends and those in the local construction industry.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Stacy Magee Mangum; his three children, Maggie Jones (Scott), Martha Holland (Eric) and Clayton Mangum (Lizzie); three granddaughters, Lucy Jones, Jane Helen Jones and Margaret Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gloria Mangum Burnham; and his loving mother-in-law Cleda Yelverton Magee.
The family wishes to express their utmost gratitude to Dr. Bobby Graham and the staff at Jackson Oncology, Dr. Jaffer Ajani and the staff of the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at M.D. Anderson and Hospice Ministries. Also, special thanks to Dawn Keary for her devoted attention as caregiver during the last days of Stanley's life.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., all at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland, MS, where Stanley was a member at the time of his death. A graveside service will also be held at Sharon Cemetery in Magee, MS at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Stanley's memory to Magnolia Speech School, a cause very dear to Stanley's heart and that had a life-changing impact on his granddaughter, Jane Helen. 733 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209; www.magnoliaspeechschool.org
Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 7, 2019