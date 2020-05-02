Lois Edwinta Collum



Madison - Lois Edwinta Collum, the daughter of Ed and Valeria Morris, died on May 1, 2020. Winnie was educated at Forest Hill High School, where she was voted Most Intellectual. She continued her education at Hinds Community College, where she graduated as a registered nurse. From there, she completed a Bachelor of Science degree at Mississippi College and a Master's and Specialist certification in psychiatric nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a psychiatric nurse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center until her retirement. She was a devout Christian and a lifelong Methodist and taught Sunday School at McLaurin Heights United Methodist Church for many years.



Although she had many professional accomplishments, her primary focus throughout her life was family. Her extended family was large, and she loved every one of her cousins, who remained close to her throughout her life. Her parents pre-deceased her, but she leaves as survivors two sons, Steven Morris Collum and Michael Lawrence Collum. She adored her grandchildren and spoke of them constantly; they are Devlin Collum, Donovan Collum, and Taylor Collum. Her brother, Dr. Glenn Morris, was a beloved and constant support to her.



Because of the national emergency, a private graveside service will be held with the Reverend Marshall Jenkins presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLaurin Heights United Methodist Church.













