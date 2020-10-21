Lois Lee Myers Gary
Yazoo City - Lois Lee Myers Gary, 97, of Yazoo City, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Lois was born in Yazoo County on April 10, 1923 to Thad and Mattie Brown Myers. She attended the Yazoo County schools and graduated from Benton High School where she enjoyed extracurricular activities and playing on the basketball team. She worked various jobs including a switchboard operator for the telephone company and the Mississippi Department of Transportation, where she was employed for 32 years.
She participated in activities and Sunday school at First United Methodist Church for 70 years. She loved God and her family. Her kind, compassionate, and generous spirit will be sorely missed.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Louise Murff and Doris Bell; brothers, Loyce Myers, Billy Myers, Elmo Myers, Leon Myers, and Freddy Myers.
Survivors include her husband of 77 years, Earl Davis Gary of Yazoo City; brother, John Myers of Yazoo City; son, Alan Davis "Butch" Gary (Neetsie) of Yazoo City; grandchildren, Kelli Chandler, Lee Gary, and Ryan Gary; great-grandchildren, Alix Deschamp, Evans Gary, and Holland Gary; great-great-granddaughter, Dylan Deschamp; and a step-granddaughter, Kim Woodard.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Yazoo City on Thursday, October 22. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow. Burial will be at Fletcher's Chapel cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Serving as pallbearers are Lee Gary, Ryan Gary, Fred Myers, David Myers, Miller Holmes, Jr. and Bill McNair.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 444, Yazoo City, Mississippi 39194 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
