1/
Lois Lee Myers Gary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Lee Myers Gary

Yazoo City - Lois Lee Myers Gary, 97, of Yazoo City, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Lois was born in Yazoo County on April 10, 1923 to Thad and Mattie Brown Myers. She attended the Yazoo County schools and graduated from Benton High School where she enjoyed extracurricular activities and playing on the basketball team. She worked various jobs including a switchboard operator for the telephone company and the Mississippi Department of Transportation, where she was employed for 32 years.

She participated in activities and Sunday school at First United Methodist Church for 70 years. She loved God and her family. Her kind, compassionate, and generous spirit will be sorely missed.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Louise Murff and Doris Bell; brothers, Loyce Myers, Billy Myers, Elmo Myers, Leon Myers, and Freddy Myers.

Survivors include her husband of 77 years, Earl Davis Gary of Yazoo City; brother, John Myers of Yazoo City; son, Alan Davis "Butch" Gary (Neetsie) of Yazoo City; grandchildren, Kelli Chandler, Lee Gary, and Ryan Gary; great-grandchildren, Alix Deschamp, Evans Gary, and Holland Gary; great-great-granddaughter, Dylan Deschamp; and a step-granddaughter, Kim Woodard.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Yazoo City on Thursday, October 22. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow. Burial will be at Fletcher's Chapel cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Serving as pallbearers are Lee Gary, Ryan Gary, Fred Myers, David Myers, Miller Holmes, Jr. and Bill McNair.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 444, Yazoo City, Mississippi 39194 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stricklin-King Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved