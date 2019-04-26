|
Lois Spratlin Young
Madison - Lois Spratlin Young passed away on April 9, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. A Memorial Service will be held at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Bruce, MS on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to the Memorial Service beginning at 10:00 AM with Reverend Jim Nunnelee officiating. Burial will be in Bruce Cemetery. A native of Calhoun County. Lois was born on August 29, 1927 in the Loyd community to Earlie Arthur and Esther Stewart Spratlin. She was married in 1949 to her childhood sweetheart, Hollie Spencer Young. Lois and Hollie Spencer lived in Calhoun City until their move to Atlanta, GA in 1975. After Hollie Spencer's untimely death in 1986, she moved to Grenada, MS to be closer to family. While in Grenada, she was a member of First Baptist Church. In 2014 she moved to St. Catherine's Village in Madison. In every city where she lived, Lois developed many close friendships that were her joy and delight. She deeply loved her family, and she had a servant's heart for caregiving others. Her home was always the center for fun filled family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Carolyn Young Goodson of Grenada, and her sisters, Elvira Vanlandingham, Earlene Barnes, Hortense McKelroy, and Bonnie Bennett all of Bruce. She is survived by her sons, Joe Young (Beth) of Ridgeland, and Sid Young (Julie) of Lilburn, GA, grandsons Carlton Goodson (Michelle) of Grenada, Spence Young (Dorthy) of Madison, Stewart Young (Brittany)of Lantana, TX and granddaughter Holly Davis of Rolling Fork, and great-grandchildren, Parker Goodson, Katie and Carolyn Davis, Marie, Joe, Grace, and Chloe Young, Kian Hobden, and son-in-law, Roger Dale Goodson of Grenada, and a brother A.D. Spratlin (Erma)of Bruce. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, First Baptist Church, 450 Faith Drive, Grenada, MS 38901 or The MIND Center, University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216, phone 601-815-4299. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of St. Catherine's Village and to Kindred Hospice for their special and loving care. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is entrusted by the Young family in honoring Mrs. Lois's life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019