Lola Cline Boggs
Ridgeland - Lola Cline Boggs, 104, passed away on February 10, 2020, at The Arbor in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS, followed by a chapel service at 2:00.
Mrs. Boggs was born in New Hebron, MS on May 18, 1915, to Nancy Matilda Buckly Cline and Robert Augustus Cline. She and her twin sister, Ola Cline Gaddy, were two of nine children.
Mrs. Boggs met the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Kenneth E. Boggs, while in nurses training at the Jackson Infirmary. Upon graduating as a Registered Nurse the courtship began followed by the inevitable marriage. World War II caused them to move to Montgomery, AL where Kenneth was stationed as a Chief Petty Officer with the Army. At the end of World War II they returned to Jackson to make their home. She gave up her career in nursing in order to be at home while raising two daughters but returned to nursing at St. Dominic Hospital shortly thereafter, eventually transitioning into private duty nursing until her retirement.
She was a long time member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church and, after her husband's death, became a faithful attendee of bible classes at Riverwood Bible Church.
She was, at all times, a very stylish woman and enjoyed, in her younger years, modelling for Gus Mayer and Kenningtons. She also enjoyed playing bridge and had a true knack for cooking which her husband, family, and friends always enjoyed.
Lola is survived by her children, Dinah Fisher of Daphne, AL, Nancy B. Gilpin of Ridgeland, MS, three grandchildren, Cindy Kocsis (Jim), Fort Worth, TX, Ellen Hutchens (Bob), Rossville, TN, and Kenneth L. Lewis, Ridgeland, MS, six great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth E. Boggs, Son-In-Law, E. Max Gilpin, first precious grandchild, Ben Donald Farlow, Jr., her eight siblings and several nephews.
Special thanks to the entire staff of The Arbor and also Homecare Hospice, both of whom gave her love, comfort and care during her last years.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Grace Bible Church, 380 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, 39157, or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020