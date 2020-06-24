Loraine Padelford
1920 - 2020
Loraine Padelford

Monterey - Mrs. Loraine Johnston Padelford, 99, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 22, 2020 at Castlewood Place in Brandon. There will be a Private Graveside Service at Briar Hill Community Cemetery.

Mrs. Padelford was born November 4, 1920 to the late Albert Sidney and Maude Johnston in Gloster, MS. She has lived in the Monterey Community since 1973 and was a member of Briar Hill Baptist Church. She was a member of the First class at Mississippi College that allowed women to attend and she graduated with a bachelor's degree.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Padelford is also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Millett Padelford; brothers, J. R. Johnston and Sidney Johnston; and her sister, Elizabeth Johnston. She is survived by her sons, Marc (Pat) Padelford of Pearl and Walton (Katy) Padelford of Jackson, TN; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
