Loraine S. Elmerick
Raymond - Loraine Sanders Elmerick, 92, of Raymond, MS, went home to the Lord on December 30, 2019.
A celebration mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Raymond, MS. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Bernie, in the Utica City Cemetery, Utica, MS. Visitation will be 9:00-10:00am at the church.
Loraine, "Granny" was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Joseph Elmerick and son, Bernard Joseph Elmerick, Jr.
She is survived by 6 children, Beth Elmerick Barry (Carl), Joan Elmerick Powell (Michael "Buddy"), John Elmerick (Shelley), Teresa Elmerick Dow, James "Jimbo" Elmerick (Bonnie), Martha Elmerick McInnis (John), 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
Loraine retired from South Central Bell where she worked as a long- distance operator and in Repair Services. Her favorite things to do were sewing and crochet. She was very well known for her infinite hospitality, inclusive of all, making everyone feel welcome and loved. Before leaving Monday afternoon, she repeatedly expressed that she "Loves all of Y'all".
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1422 N. Chapel Hill Road, Raymond, MS 39154.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020