Lorelei Harris Spikes
Lorelei Harris Spikes

Lorelei Harris Spikes died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. She was 63.

A native of Wyandotte, Michigan, and born December 31, 1956, she was the daughter of Wilma Landrith and the late Bobby Harris.

She was a wife, mother, missionary and nurse. She was well loved by her family and friends and well respected in her profession. Lori had a gift of making people feel loved and accepted. She sacrificially gave of herself through her actions.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Harris.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jim Spikes, of Clinton, MS; daughters, Amanda Johnson (Stephen), of Memphis; Allyn Farmer (Cole), of Memphis; and Andrea Spikes, of Nashville; grandchildren: Ellis, Mabel, & Nate Johnson and Ethan & Agnes Farmer; mother, Wilma Landrith, of Clinton; brothers, Randy Harris (Pam), of Spring Hill, Florida and Todd Harris (Sheri), of Spring Hill, FL; and a host of other relatives and many friends.

With concern for others' well-being and health, as Lori would want it, the family will have a Private Graveside service on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The service will be streamed live on the Sebrell Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Baptist Nursing Fellowship.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
