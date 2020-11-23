Lorelei Harris Spikes
Lorelei Harris Spikes died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. She was 63.
A native of Wyandotte, Michigan, and born December 31, 1956, she was the daughter of Wilma Landrith and the late Bobby Harris.
She was a wife, mother, missionary and nurse. She was well loved by her family and friends and well respected in her profession. Lori had a gift of making people feel loved and accepted. She sacrificially gave of herself through her actions.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Harris.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jim Spikes, of Clinton, MS; daughters, Amanda Johnson (Stephen), of Memphis; Allyn Farmer (Cole), of Memphis; and Andrea Spikes, of Nashville; grandchildren: Ellis, Mabel, & Nate Johnson and Ethan & Agnes Farmer; mother, Wilma Landrith, of Clinton; brothers, Randy Harris (Pam), of Spring Hill, Florida and Todd Harris (Sheri), of Spring Hill, FL; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
With concern for others' well-being and health, as Lori would want it, the family will have a Private Graveside service on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The service will be streamed live on the Sebrell Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Baptist Nursing Fellowship.