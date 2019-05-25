|
Lorene Goodnight Abbey
Jackson - On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Lorene Goodnight Abbey, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 78. Lorene was born on January 18, 1941 in Panola County, MS to Washington and Susie (Grace) Goodnight. She graduated from Central High School in 1958. Upon graduation, she spent the next 43 years working for the Clarion Ledger in the composing department. There she met Herman Abbey and on June 18, 1961 they began a life journey that lasted the next 57 years. They raised two sons, Herman Jr. and James "Mike". Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, Herman who passed away last September.
Lorene was a rock in caring for her family. She was an excellent baker; known for her coconut cakes that drew rave reviews from numerous bake sales. Standing 6 ft. tall, she was rather shy and reserved unless it came time to defend her family when she became the ultimate mama bear.
Lorene was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Boyd, Sam, and Billy and sister, Ruby. She is survived by sisters, Bobbie and Lillian. She is survived by her children, Herman Jr. (Phyllis) and James "Mike" (Kristie), her grandchildren, Brent, Tiffany, Taylor, and Jacob and great-grandchildren, Emerson and Gage.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 25, 2019