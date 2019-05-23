Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burial
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Belzoni Cemetary
Loretta Jeter Obituary
Loretta Jeter

Belzoni - Loretta Nichols Jeter passed away quietly on Saturday the 18th of May at the age of 89. A proud native of Belzoni, she leaves a legacy as someone whom everyone who knew her would describe as being a kind and gentle soul. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Nichols Sr; her mother Estelle Carson Nichols; her husband, John Jeter and son John Jeter Jr; her sister Elizabeth, and brother Roy Jr. She is survived by her sister Lois Michelli and children, Melanie (Earl) Geoghegan; David (Brenda) Jeter; Lynn (Ronnie) Castille and 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her greatest wish and lifelong effort in life was for those she knew to know by her words and deeds that there is but one way to salvation and that is through the grace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation will begin at Mortimer Funeral Home on Sunday, June the 2nd at 1 PM with burial to follow at 2 in the Belzoni Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, donations should go to the Belzoni Cemetary Association for the upkeep of the Belzoni cemetery.

Published in Clarion Ledger on May 23, 2019
