Lorise Creel
Brandon - Julia Lorise Creel age 90 of Brandon, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Crossview Baptist Church with Rev. Don Williams officiating. A graveside service will follow at Bethel Cemetery near Flora, MS at 1:30pm. Visitation will be Friday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.
She was born May 11, 1929 to the late Blanche Wade Abernathy and Homer V. Abernathy. Lorise grew up in Jackson, MS. In 1946 Lorise married her high school sweetheart Samuel S. Creel and they were married 61 years. Soon after the birth of Sam Jr. they felt the calling to the ministry. They headed across the country to Bible College in Los Angeles, California thus beginning her service to the Lord. Upon returning to MS she was instrumental in starting numerous churches in MS, LA, NC and Alabama. Lorise devoted her life to her family and God. She held the office of President of WMU for over 25 years. She loved being surrounded by her friends and especially her family. She loved baking and was always willing to bake a birthday or wedding cake. She is preceded in death by her husband, brother and her parents. She is survived by her three children Sam Jr. (Sandi), Blanche Richardson and Austin (Veronica). Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and especially her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019