Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Magee - Lou Ella Thompson was born in Covington, Tennessee on March 20, 1920 and died April 17, 2019 in Magee, Mississippi. Her parents were Curtis Thompson and Hattie Beatrice Pruett Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Allen McNeil after 77 years of marriage. She is survived by 4 children: Curtis McNeil (Brenda), Dawn Henderson (Billy), Beverly Chappell, and James McNeil (Judy), 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Virginia Felts and Carolyne Moss.

Lou Ella Thompson McNeil and her husband were longtime residents of Hinds County, Mississippi. During World War II she worked in a Navy munitions plant. She volunteered at the VA for 27 years, receiving the Presidential Award in 2005.

Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019
