Louie E. Little
Jackson - Louie E Little, a retired banker in Jackson, died of pneumonia at the age of 93 on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Jackson.
Mr. Little was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but lived most of his life in Jackson. He graduated from Forest Hill High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He graduated from Mississippi State University and the Banking School of the South at LSU.
Mr. Little worked for the Deposit Guaranty National Bank for 34 years. During his tenure with Deposit Guaranty, he served as President of their Centreville bank. Following retirement from the bank, he served as Deputy Chancery Clerk in the Hinds County Courts. Mr. Little was a founding board member at Jackson Preparatory School, a long-time volunteer in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the prestigious Silver Beaver Award, and as a member of the Kiwanis Club. Mr. Little was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, serving as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, Centreville Baptist Church in Centreville and First Baptist Church in Jackson.
Mr. Little was married to Lady Jane Fountain of Jackson for 69 years. Survivors include his wife, Lady Jane, a son, Louie Little, Jr and his wife, Kaky, a daughter, Suzanne Hull and her husband, Jimmy, grandchildren, Melanie Shapin and her husband, Stephen, Kyle Hull, David Little and his wife Sabrina, Katie Little and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020