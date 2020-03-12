|
Louis Benjamin Beverly, Jr.
Louis Benjamin Beverly, Jr., the eldest son of Louis B. Beverly, Sr. and Annie L. Beverly, was born on December 1, 1931, in Laurel, Mississippi. He went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. He attended the Laurel public schools, graduating from Oak Park High School; following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After honorably serving his country, Louis enrolled at Jackson State College, now Jackson State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. While in college, he was initiated into the Delta Phi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He pursued further study and received a Master's Degree in Vocational Counseling from Mississippi State University.
Louis began his career at Elizabeth H. Keys High School teaching History, English, and Music and directing the choir. In 1967, he moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi and began his longstanding career with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission. He relocated in 1972 to the Jackson office of the MESC where he worked as the EEOC Officer until he retired in June of 1998.
On December 26, 1951, he married Bettye Boston of Laurel, Mississippi. They became the parents of three children: Venda, Odessa, and Louis, III.
Louis was a member of Mount Helm Baptist Church for 47 years, participating in the choir and also serving as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, until he passed. "Paw Paw," as he was affectionately known, was an avid JSU Tigers football fan, holding season tickets and attending all of their home games until as recently as the 2019 season.
Louis was preceded in death by his father, Louis Beverly, Sr.; mother, Annie L. Beverly; and brother, William Beverly. He is survived by his wife, Bettye Beverly; daughters, Venda Rei (Ray) Hawkins of Fontana, CA, and Odessa (Bill) Johnson of Garland, TX, and son, Louis Benjamin Beverly, III of Laurel, MS; grandchildren Stephen (Toya) Brown of Eastvale, CA, Dana Brown of Fontana, CA, Eushekia (Tyrone) Hewitt of Virginia Beach, VA, Tamikia (Daniel) Vasquez of Virginia Beach, VA, Lauren Beverly of Dallas, TX, Lana Beverly of Dallas, TX, Britani Johnson of Buffalo, NY, and Randall Louis Johnson of Durham, NC; sisters-in law, Eugenia Angel of Jamaica, NY, Dorothy Boston of Yazoo City, MS, and Lynda Beverly of Tupelo, MS; brothers-in-law, Charles (Theodora) Boston of Columbia, MS, and Ralph Boston of Peachtree City, GA; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The Celebration of Life ceremony for Louis Beverly, Jr. will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 am on the Campus of Jackson State University at the Rose McCoy Auditorium, 1400 JR Lynch Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39213. Burial will follow at Garden Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020