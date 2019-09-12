Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS
Graveside service
Following Services
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery
Louis Glazier Baine Jr.


1929 - 2019
Louis Glazier Baine Jr. Obituary
Louis Glazier Baine, Jr.

Madison - Louis Glazier Baine, Jr. was born July 25, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee and passed away on September 11, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi. Louis was married to Barbara Banahan Baine for over sixty-six years and raised four children.

He was raised in Gloster, Mississippi and graduated from the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Law School. He practiced law in Louisiana and Mississippi for over fifty years. He served as a Corporal in the Army National Guard of Mississippi and as a Reserve of the Army. He was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason and a Past Master of Trinity Union Lodge No. 372 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He loved his family and the Ole Miss Rebels.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Louis Glazier Baine, Sr. and Leota Seale Baine, his son-in-law David Clark McMurray and grandson David Benjamin "Ben" McMurray.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Banahan Baine; his sisters Martha Seale Roddy and Ann Baine Fortson; and his children Cynthia Baine McMurray, Louis Glazier Baine, III (Pshan), Elizabeth Lea Baine and William J. Baine (Emilie). He is also survived by his grandchildren Sarah McMurray Owens (Jonathan), Bradford Clark McMurray (Emily), William Connor Baine, Casey Banahan Baine, Barrett Olivia Baine and Claire Walker Baine; and his great-grandchildren Clark Dunn Owens, McMurray "Mac" James Owens, Eloise Ann McMurray, Callie Baine McMurray, Amelia "Mills" Clark McMurray and Benjamin Bradford McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a .

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home, located at 759 Hwy 51 Madison, MS. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with a graveside service/burial immediately following in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019
