Louis Hampton Arnold



Brandon - Louis Hampton Arnold, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Brandon. Visitation is 5-7 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon and 10 am Saturday at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Pelahatchie. Services are 11 am Saturday at the church with burial in the church cemetery.



Mr. Arnold was a native of Leflore County and a longtime resident of Rankin County. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church where he had taught Sunday School for many years. Mr. Arnold retired from the State of Mississippi Tax Commission after many years of service. He loved being outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing and spending time on his tree farm in Pelahatchie. Mr. Arnold had a very strong work ethic and was mechanically inclined, able to fix just about anything. He was a very loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a faithful friend to all who knew him.



Survivors include his sons, David Arnold (Lisa) of Brandon and Daryl Arnold of Ohio; sister, Jacqueline Turner of Indianola; sister-in-law, Barbara Arnold of Clinton; grandchildren, Steven Arnold (Keli), Charlie Arnold and Michael Arnold; great-grandchildren, Madison Arnold and Trace Arnold.



The family request memorials to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 104 Crossroads Road, Pelahatchie, MS 39145.



