1/
Louis W. Lightsey
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis W. Lightsey

Ridgeland - Louis William Lightsey was born on November 9, 1958 in Starkville, MS. Throughout his adolescence he was an avid athlete, and excelled in baseball. Louis graduated from St. Andrews Episcopal School, and went on to work CDPA and the Federal Land Bank. Louis ultimately retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of MS in November 2020, where he served as the Lead Data Center Operator for 29 years. He is an Honorary Bulldog at Mississippi State University. Louis was a quiet, perceptive, and caring man, respected by his peers and loved immeasurably by his family.

Louis is preceded in death by his grandparents Margie & Bufkin Lightsey (Grandmama & Grandaddy) and Ethel & Louis Stubblefield (Buh & Gran). He is survived by his parents, Malcolm Lightsey (Joy) and Ann Stubblefield Berch (Bob), brother Bruce Lightsey (Susan) and nephews Ben (Whitney) and Chris (Leah), his wife of nearly 40 years, Melinda Reese Lightsey, daughters Olivia Bridges (Charles) and Paige Randall (Greg), and three beloved grandchildren who are his pride and joy—Trey, Ellie, and Jameson.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23 at 1pm, followed immediately by a private memorial service at 2pm, at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Memorial contributions may be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation. Hail State!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breeland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved