Louis W. LightseyRidgeland - Louis William Lightsey was born on November 9, 1958 in Starkville, MS. Throughout his adolescence he was an avid athlete, and excelled in baseball. Louis graduated from St. Andrews Episcopal School, and went on to work CDPA and the Federal Land Bank. Louis ultimately retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of MS in November 2020, where he served as the Lead Data Center Operator for 29 years. He is an Honorary Bulldog at Mississippi State University. Louis was a quiet, perceptive, and caring man, respected by his peers and loved immeasurably by his family.Louis is preceded in death by his grandparents Margie & Bufkin Lightsey (Grandmama & Grandaddy) and Ethel & Louis Stubblefield (Buh & Gran). He is survived by his parents, Malcolm Lightsey (Joy) and Ann Stubblefield Berch (Bob), brother Bruce Lightsey (Susan) and nephews Ben (Whitney) and Chris (Leah), his wife of nearly 40 years, Melinda Reese Lightsey, daughters Olivia Bridges (Charles) and Paige Randall (Greg), and three beloved grandchildren who are his pride and joy—Trey, Ellie, and Jameson.Visitation will be Monday, November 23 at 1pm, followed immediately by a private memorial service at 2pm, at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Memorial contributions may be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation. Hail State!