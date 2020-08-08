Louise Armstrong White



Clinton - Louise Armstrong White, age 92, went home to be with her Savior at 5:20am CST on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Beau Ridge Assisted Living, Ridgeland, MS. She was born April 4, 1928, in Bessemer, AL, the daughter of the late Hiram "Oss" Armstrong and Ella Bearden Armstrong. She was married to John Wheeler White, Jr. on October 12, 1947, in Bessemer, AL. They were married for 66 years.



She graduated from Bessemer High School and was employed at Samford University as bookstore manager for 20 years. While living in Birmingham, she was an active member of Lakeside Baptist Church, a volunteer at Baptist Children's Home and lifelong member of the Samford University Auxiliary & Rotunda Club.



After moving to Clinton, MS, she and her husband were members of First Baptist Church, Clinton, Mississippi and active in the Senior Adult Ministry, sang in the Joy Maker's Choir and attended the Lydia Sunday School Class.



She is survived by two children, Martha Bacon (Bill), son John W. White III (Trudy); six grandchildren, Amanda Thomas (Matt), Heather Bryant (Rusty), Joy Wilbanks (Trent), John W. White, IV (Kylie), Angela Fielder (Brent), David White (Ashley) and 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, six brothers and two sisters.



The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm CST on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Currie Jefferson Funeral Home, 2701 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover, AL, 35244. (205-987-0068) The family will greet friends from 1:00-2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Clinton, MS, 100 E. College Street, Clinton, MS 39056, designated for Lottie Moon International Missions or to Alabama Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries, Birmingham, AL



The family wishes to express gratitude to Debby Gooch, Josh Lorenz, Vee Jones and all the other precious and caring nurses and staff at Beau Ridge. Also, to Compassus Hospice Care for their guidance and support during Mrs. White's final days on this earth.









