Louise Carter
Magee - Louise Stubblefield Carter went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 95.
Louise was born in Memphis, TN on November 23, 1923. She married Denver Lamar Carter, Sr. in Indianola, MS in 1946 and had three sons, Denver Lamar Carter, Jr., John Stubblefield Carter and William David Carter.
Louise was of vivacious character, strong-willed and feisty. She reared her three sons, Bubba, John and Bill after the untimely death of her husband in 1962. Never one to let life get her down, Louise soldiered on and created a life for herself and her sons in Magee, MS. Louise loved fellowshipping with her friends, cooking to share with those in the community, etc. In her later years, she loved watching Wheel of Fortune everyday with her best friend Theda Berry before Theda's passing.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Allen Benjamin & Martha Elizabeth Stubblefield, her sister Mary Elizabeth Hodges and brother-in-law, James; brother, Allen Benjamin Stubblefield, Jr and her son John Stubblefield Carter. Louise leaves behind her son, Denver (Bubba) Carter, Jr. and wife Jane of Magee, MS; son, William (Bill) Carter of Houston, TX; grandchildren Dr. Denver Carter, III and wife Amarilys of Magee, MS, Mariel Hubbard and husband Brandon of Magee, MS; Keleigh Cleveland and husband Tres of Birmingham, AL. Additionally, Louise leaves behind six great grandchildren.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Lakeview Assisted Living and later, Hillcrest Nursing Center in Magee, MS who provided exceptional around the clock care for Louise over the last two years. We also would like to express our gratitude to Pax Hospice who provided exceptional care for her and our family this past week of her life.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Magee, MS on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment at the Magee City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Tutor Funeral Home, Magee, MS and from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 2, 2019