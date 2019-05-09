Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Louise Edwards Hamilton

Ridgeland - Louise Edwards Hamilton was born in Louisville, Mississippi on September 24, 1928. She was the eldest child of Bernice and Auston Edwards. She graduated from Louisville High School and Clarke College. She married William R. Hamilton in 1947 and they lived in Jackson. She worked for Thrasher Architectural Products as purchasing agent. She was an active member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church and Ridgecrest Baptist. She was also an accomplished seamstress. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Hamilton (Derry Seaton) of Redondo Beach, California, her granddaughter Megan Seaton and grandson Grant Seaton (Karly) and great-granddaughters Olivia Genel and Emerson Seaton. She was predeceased by her husband Bill.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi with funeral services beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 9, 2019
