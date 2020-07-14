Louise Hollis MitchellBrandon - On Monday, July 13, 2020, Louise Hollis Mitchell died peacefully at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15th, at 10:00 a.m. at Brandon Memorial Gardens, with visitation from 9:30 - 10:00 prior to the service.Louise was born May 19, 1934, in Haile, Louisiana to the late John Fate and Heloise Wheeler Hollis. A graduate of Linville High School and Northeast Louisiana University, she earned a degree in English and Business Education. She began her career with Olinkraft where she later met her husband Bill. They made their home and began their family together in West Monroe, Louisiana. After moving to Brandon in 1973, she enjoyed her time as a wonderful homemaker, seamstress, gardener, and volunteer. As a faithful servant of Brandon First United Methodist Church, she was a member of the Joy Sunday School class and the United Methodist Women. Ever present in her daily life was her faith and loving kind heart.Louise is survived by her devoted husband of fifty-five years, Bill; two daughters Jennifer Mitchell and Wanda Martin of Brandon, son-in-law Garron Martin, and two grandsons Mitchell and Will Martin. She is also survived by a sister Jeannie Taylor (Bennett), brother Jimmy Hollis (Theresa) both of Marion, Louisiana, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother John Hollis.The family is forever grateful for the love and care provided to her in the last 6 years of her life by the Siena second floor staff of St. Catherine's Village. Memorials may be made to Brandon First United Methodist Church, 205 Mary Ann Drive, Brandon, MS 39042.