Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise McCluer Smith O'Reilly



Germantown - Louise Smith (O'Reilly), 92, passed away on September 13, 2020. She was a member of Cordova Church of Christ. Louise is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Smith Gambrell of Memphis, and Glenda Smith Wilkerson (Danny) of Germantown; two grandchildren, Michelle Rayford Gragg (Ryan) of St. Louis, MO and Matthew Gambrell (Katie) of St. Louis, MO; and six great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MS.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store