1/
Louise McCluer Smith O'Reilly
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise McCluer Smith O'Reilly

Germantown - Louise Smith (O'Reilly), 92, passed away on September 13, 2020. She was a member of Cordova Church of Christ. Louise is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Smith Gambrell of Memphis, and Glenda Smith Wilkerson (Danny) of Germantown; two grandchildren, Michelle Rayford Gragg (Ryan) of St. Louis, MO and Matthew Gambrell (Katie) of St. Louis, MO; and six great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MS.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved