Louise McKinney
Jackson - Louise Schlegel McKinney gained her angel wings on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was 96 years of age and lived a full and abundant life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Julius (J.B.) McKinney and her parents, Joseph, and Winnie Rush Schlegel and her brothers, Joseph, Rush, and Dick.
Louise grew up in Fort Stockton, TX and was always proud of being a Texan. Her favorite saying was "Everybody is somebody from Fort Stockton".
She married J. B. McKinney in 1950 and they had two children, Brenda and Russell.
Louise was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church and was a member of the New Promises Sunday School Class, Circle 5 and JOY. She loved her church and church friends.
She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron.
She worked with the Hinds County Welfare Department until her retirement in 1987 but enjoyed keeping in touch with her retiree group.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Alford (Mike) of Jackson, MS; son Russell McKinney (Susan) of Tomball, TX; four grandchildren, Joe Champlin of Gulfport, MS, Beth Little (Paxton) of Oxford, MS, Jay McKinney (fiancé Jacque) of Austin, TX and Christy McKinney of Tomball, TX. She was also loved by her three great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
All memorial contributions should be made to Christ United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice
. Due to current restrictions there will be a small family service at Wright and Ferguson on Thursday, July 23, 2020.