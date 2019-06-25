Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pinelake Church
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinelake Church
Madison - Louise T. Manning, 84, gained her angel wings the morning of Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Wright and Ferguson in Flowood and again on Thursday June 27 at 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service at Pinelake Church with burial to follow in Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Manning was born in McRae, GA the daughter of the late Arthur Jackson and Lucy Spires Towns. She and her husband made their home in Jackson April 1970 after his retirement from the US Army. She was very devoted to all of her family and a devout christian her entire life. She raised her family before beginning a career with Gayfers Department Store in the old Jackson Mall. She was a member of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Group at Pinelake Church in Flowood.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Marion Manning and her brothers and sisters; Annie Towns Swilley; Vettie Towns Billue; James Towns; Pauline Towns Garrison; Bessie Towns Proctor; Lorene Towns Bailey; Payton Towns; Lucile Towns Gibson; Ruby Towns Ivey. She is survived by her three children; Phillip Manning and his wife Virginia; Michael Manning and his wife Brandi; and Cindy Chandler and her husband Michael; as well as her seven grandchildren; Nicole Manning Montgomery and her husband Holt; Danielle Manning; Hunter Manning Elmore; Jordan Manning; Peyton Manning; Michael Aaron Chandler and Christopher Ryan Chandler; her two great grandchildren; Tate and Lawson Montgomery; and one sister; Katherine Towns Keller.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 25 to June 26, 2019
