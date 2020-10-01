1/1
Loyce Tucker Dyar
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loyce Tucker Dyar

Raymond - Loyce Tucker Dyar was born in Laurel, MS on October 3, 1925 to William E. And Onie Tucker. She went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother, 2 daughters and her husband of 70 years, Hilton W. Dyar, Sr. She is survived by 3 children, Hilton W. Dyar, Jr. (Carolyn), Darlene D. Sullivan (Jimmy), and Beverly F. Dyar, 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She loved her children. The family will have a private graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
6018575625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved