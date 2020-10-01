Loyce Tucker Dyar



Raymond - Loyce Tucker Dyar was born in Laurel, MS on October 3, 1925 to William E. And Onie Tucker. She went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother, 2 daughters and her husband of 70 years, Hilton W. Dyar, Sr. She is survived by 3 children, Hilton W. Dyar, Jr. (Carolyn), Darlene D. Sullivan (Jimmy), and Beverly F. Dyar, 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She loved her children. The family will have a private graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park.









