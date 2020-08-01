Loyce Williams Moore
Pearl - Loyce Williams Moore, 80, passed from this life on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Merit Health River Oaks, Flowood.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
She was born September 30, 1939, in Caseyville, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Ivey Douglas Williams and Nettie Lou Case Williams.
Loyce served as an assistant teacher for Pearl Public Schools while her children were in school. Later, she worked for several years with the Mississippi State Department of Environmental Quality.
Loyce was a woman of great faith who loved the Lord. Through times of trouble her personal motto was, "The Lord's in control."
Loyce took great pride in her home and her yard, and spent many hours tending her flowers. In her free time she enjoyed word puzzles and games.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Loyce always put her family first, and her favorite times were spent with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, A.A. Moore, and son, Tony Moore.
Survivors include daughter, Trina Emmons and husband Russ; grandson, Joshua Emmons and wife Jessica; granddaughter, Hannah Grace McKnight and husband Henry; brother, J.H. Williams and wife Anita; and sister, Nita Faye Durr and husband Mike.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com
.