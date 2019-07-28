|
Loyd Abram Walters
Brandon - Loyd Abram Walters, age 87, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon. Visitation will begin at 10:00am until 11:45am. Graveside services will follow at 3:00pm in the Lucern Church of God Cemetery.
He was born October 14, 1931 to the late Otho and Ludie Walters in the Lucern Community in Newton County. Loyd attended Lucern Grammar School, Conehatta High School, Hinds Junior College, and Mississippi State University. He entered the military in 1951 and served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard in a full time capacity until retirement in October 1991. He enjoyed traveling through the years, especially after his retirement. Loyd was a loving Christian husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed God's blessings through the years. He was privileged to serve the Lord in various capacities in his church and was blessed to see each of his children and grandchildren come to know the Lord.
He was preceded in death by wife, Joyce Gardner Walters; grandson, Nicholas King; brother, William Lowry Walters; sister-in-law, Evelyn Holder Walters; and son-in-law, Rocky Lane Steverson.
Loyd is survived by his wife, Betty Landrum King Walters; children, Pamela Walters Steverson, Patricia Walters Pinson (Paul), Gregory King (Virginia), and Richard King (Mendy); granddaughter-in-law, Jessica King; grandchildren, Megan Steverson, Paige Pinson DeVries (Scott), Peyton Pinson, and Clint King; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace King, Eli King, Easton King, Huxley King, and Keaton King, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 28, 2019