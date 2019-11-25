Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Resources
More Obituaries for Loyd Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loyd Everett Williams


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loyd Everett Williams Obituary
Loyd Everett Williams

Pearl - Loyd Everett Williams, 96, from the Monterey Community, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.

Loyd was born on August 17, 1923 in Jackson, MS. He is a Veteran of WWII, where he served in the U.S. Army. During his time in the Army, he served in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes Rhineland, and was reported Missing in Action in Belgium. He was wounded and a prisoner of war. Loyd received many medals during his service, including the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, EAMETO Medal, and POW medal.

Loyd is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Alma Tucker Williams, and his grandsons, Daniel and Justin Carballo. He is survived by his sons, Gary (Carolyn) Williams and Victor (Cindy) Williams; daughter, Kristy (Brian) Stringer; grandchildren, Angie (Mac) Abernathy, Deanna (Richie) Abernathy, David Williams, Ryan (Shelbie) Williams, Nick Williams, Candice Strack, and Rebecca Stringer; and great grandchildren, Wyatt (Kathryn) Abernathy, Camrien and Sydney Abernathy, Jack Everett, Sam and Eli Williams, Trace and Remi Lane Williams, Alissa and Jamison Strack; and great great granddaughter, Landy Kathryn Abernathy.

The Funeral will be Wednesday, November 27th at 2:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, November 26th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Briar Hill Cemetery in Florence.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Download Now