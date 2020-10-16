Lt. Col. Bobby G. Blaylock, USAF, Ret."Oh, he has slipped the surly bonds of earth, and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings" (from High Flight). Bobby G. Blaylock, Lt Col, United States Air Force (USAF) retired was a beloved father and hero to our great nation. He passed away October 13, 2020. Born in Duckhill, Mississippi on December 5, 1932 to parents L. Dewey and Bertha Elizabeth Blaylock.During his early years, he spent time on the farm with his grandparents, Lucy and Fally Falcon Blaylock. He gained a devotion to his family and church as a Scottish Presbyterian, where he learned with firm guidance how to live a Christian life.He went on to graduate from University High in Baton Rouge, LA, class of 1951 and attended Louisiana State University where he enjoyed playing multiple sports while working to help his parents. However, his true passion was for hunting, fishing, motorized vehicles and eventually aircraft. A self-taught pilot, he began his love of flying through a local crop dusting flying operation and eventually even bought and rebuilt his own aircraft. He was a talented man and remained a lifelong supporter of the LSU Tigers.In 1955, he married his beautiful wife, Virginia Lee McKean and soon after graduated LSU in 1956 with a degree in Forestry Management. The two of them immediately moved to Texas to start his USAF career as a coveted fighter pilot. After successfully completing pilot training in the F-86 Saber Jet, he went on to prove himself as an exceptional aviator during multiple critical operations during the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis. Further, he earned the elite TOP GUN title and completed a three year tour of duty in France.With a desire to spend more time with his family, he took leave from the military to start a painting business in support of Texaco. Not even a year home, he was recalled back to the USAF and deployed for three years to Germany. He continued to excel as a fighter pilot and was invited to join the USAF Thunderbirds. Additionally, he provided jet support for the historic Berlin Airlift, and even qualified as a nuclear weapons delivery instructor on the F-84.As a sought after pilot during the Vietnam conflict he was trained in Forward Air Control (FAC) and flew the O-1 aircraft. He was stationed at Hurlburt Field, FL. Not long after arriving, he was deployed to Vietnam for 18 months. His adroit skills flying in very hazardous conditions saved US Special Forces and South Vietnam personnel from being overrun by enemy attacks. During the Vietnam conflict, he amassed an impressive 300 missions during numerous combat operations while flying the F-100 Super Saber fighter jet into enemy territory where he earned a multitude of USAF medals, including the Silver Star, five Bronze Stars, three Distinguished Flying Crosses and seventeen Air Medals. The government of South Vietnam also awarded him the South Vietnam Congressional Medal of Honor.On return from Vietnam, the family moved to Arizona, where he began flying the USAF F-104 Starfighter, participating in training European pilots and development of multiple aircraft. The F-104 was his favorite jet to fly, a rocket with short wings. He really enjoyed the camaraderie of the fellow pilots from around Europe, and family life was able to blossom over these years. During this time in Arizona, he became more involved in the Presbyterian Church, serving as both Deacon and Elder. This would continue through the rest of his life.Over the years the family continued to move for his military career from Alabama where he graduated from Air War College to building a home in Niceville FL while stationed at Eglin Air Force Base. He expanded his duties and activities with the Presbyterian Church which included helping develop a new order for the Presbyterians as the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), and expanding a role in missions across the lower America countries. He finished out his military career, working on the development of weapons for the Air Force fighter programs and transitioned to flying yet another aircraft the F-4 Fighter Jet.After retiring from the Air Force he owned a construction company, served as the property construction manager for PCA, was a lifelong member, and ordained as Ruling Elder in 1977. Served as board chairman of Georgia Bethany Christian Services.Dad, you were a true American Hero whose passions were faith, family, and an array of hobbies. We love you so much and are thankful you and mom are together now. You will be greatly missed.Children are Dewey Blaylock and wife Patti, Laura Blaylock Garner and husband Bobby, and Stacey Blaylock Hall and husband Todd. Grandchildren are Justin Blaylock and wife Allie, Christy and husband Craig Kowalski, Leiah and husband Ken Sinclair, Bobby Garner and wife Courtney, Billy Garner and wife Kim, LauraAnn and husband Schaeffer, Drew Garner and wife Ashlee, Laura and husband John Patterson, Amanda and husband Brandon Pendegraft and Maggie Hall Fugate and her husband Patrick. Bobby was a proud great grandfather of 11 great grandsons and 6 great granddaughters.Preceded in death by wife Ginger, parents and sister, Gloria Blaylock Newman.Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Highlands Presbyterian Church, Ridgeland, MS, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. There will be no service at the church. A graveside military service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Highlands Presbyterian Church, 1160 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to your local Air Force ROTC high school program.