Lt. Col. Bobby G. Blaylock, USAF, Ret.Bobby G. Blaylock, age 87, died October 13, 2020 in Madison, Mississippi. He was born to Larse Dewey and Berth Elizabeth Blaylock in Duckhill, MS on December 5, 1932.He spent his childhood years in Duckhill with his grandparents Lucy and Fally Falcon Blaylock and then moved with his parents to Baton Rouge, LA at age 12. He graduated from University High in 1951 and went on to study Forestry Management at LSU graduating in 1956. While at LSU he taught himself to fly through a local crop dusting operation and once bought and rebuilt his own aircraft.In 1955 he married Virginia Lee McKean and they shared 63 years of marriage prior to her death in 2018.He began his United States Air Force career in 1956 in the pilot training program. During his military career he traveled the world and flew several jets including the F-86, F-84, 0-1, F-100 and F-104. He served his country in Vietnam earning 2 Silver Stars, 5 Bronze stars, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, and numerous merit awards.In 1978, after 22 years of service in the Air Force he retired and began working in construction and as a project manager for the Presbyterian Church of America. He was also a lifetime member of the PCA.In his retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing and craft hobbies as well as being a lifelong LSU Tiger fan. He was an amazing leader and role model for his family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Ginger, his parents and sister, Gloria Newman.Bobby is survived by his children Dewey Blaylock (Patti), Laura Garner (Bobby), and Stacey Hall (Todd). Grandchildren Justin Blaylock (Allie), Leiah Sinclair (Ken), Bobby Garner (Courtney), Christie Kowalski (Craig), Billy Garner (Kim), LauraAnn Dane (Schaeffer), Laura Patterson (John Craig), Drew Garner (Ashlee), Amanda Pendegraft (Brandon) and Maggie Fugate (Patrick); and seventeen great grandchildren.Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Highlands Presbyterian Church, Ridgeland MS, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the North Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Highlands Presbyterian Church, 1160 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to your local Air Force ROTC high school program.