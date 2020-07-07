LTC Mark SereduckRetired LTC Mark Sereduck passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, from end-stage Alzheimer's. He was 69 years old. Mark is survived by his wife Laura and children Suzanne, Kimberly, Stephen, Christian and Scott; sister Mary and brother Anthony. He was a devoted husband and father. Mark served honorably for 27 years in the US Army. Mark loved God, life and his family. He showed peace, respect, and unconditional love to all he met. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Friday, July 10 at Curé of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, KS. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial with military honors to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Arrangements by McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180.