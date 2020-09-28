1/1
Lucille VanPutten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille VanPutten

Bolton - Lucille VanPutten,83,passed Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be held today at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service, located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213. Graveside service at Garden Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MS will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Survivors include two brothers, Robert (Maxine) Turner and Dr. Bobby (Dr. Della) Cooper; twelve children, a host of grandchildren great-grandchildren,nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved