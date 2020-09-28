Lucille VanPutten
Bolton - Lucille VanPutten,83,passed Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be held today at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service, located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213. Graveside service at Garden Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MS will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Survivors include two brothers, Robert (Maxine) Turner and Dr. Bobby (Dr. Della) Cooper; twelve children, a host of grandchildren great-grandchildren,nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.