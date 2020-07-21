Lucy Jeanette Lucroy
Waco, TX - Jeanette Lucroy (née Duke), resident of Waco, TX, died on July 17, 2020 at the age of 82 from complications of COVID-19.
Jeanette is survived by her husband Bennie Lucroy; her children Janet Lucroy (husband, John Warren) of San Rafael, California, and Michael Lucroy (wife, Melanie Lucroy) of Anderson, Indiana; and grandchildren Madeline and Matthew Lucroy of Anderson, Indiana. She is predeceased by her parents Howard Duke and Grace Duke Wroten (née Johnson).
Jeanette was born December 31, 1937 in Meridian, Mississippi, and was a graduate of Newton High School. She attended East Central Junior College in Decatur, MS where she met her future husband, Bennie. They married August 18, 1957. She worked as a typist for the Jackson Public Schools in the early 1960s, and then became a stay-at-home mom. She also worked at various times as a teacher's aide, and she especially enjoyed helping kids with learning disabilities learn to read.
In 1977 she relocated with her family to Bloomington, Indiana where she lived until 1992. During those years, she was active with her children's activities, with the busiest year serving as co-president of the Bloomington High School North Band Boosters. In 1992, she relocated to Waco, Texas with Bennie where they stayed after his retirement.
Jeanette also had a love for dogs, and throughout her life always had a faithful companion by her side. At the beginning of 2020 she became a resident of Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare Center due to advancing Alzheimer's disease.
Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi. Help celebrate Jeanette's life with a memorial donation to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/jeanette-lucroy/
