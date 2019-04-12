Services
Brandon - Lucy Mae Little, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home in Brandon. Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11am in the funeral home chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in her family cemetery plot in Brandon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Buford & Katherine Tucker White; 7 siblings; daughters, Rebecca and Brenda Little; and grandson, Bradley Little.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Horace Little; children, Billy Little (Betty), Kenneth Little (Linda), Dennis Little (Renee), and Carolyn Craig; brother, James White (Barbara); sister, Carline Lewis (Bracie); 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019
