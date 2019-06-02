|
|
Lucy Toy Gandy Clark
Ridgeland - Lucy Toy Gandy Clark passed away on May 30th, 2019 at the age of 86. Lucy was born on August 8th, 1932 to Alice Toy and Robert Gandy of Jackson. She grew up in the Belhaven neighborhood, graduated from Central High School and attended Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She married her husband, Dr. Laurance James Clark, Jr., in 1960 and was married for 22 years until he passed away. They raised their three children in Jackson.
Lucy was a dedicated friend, wife, mother, grandmother and most recently great-grandmother. She was a member of the Debutante Club of MS, Junior League of Jackson and several luncheon clubs. She was also a member of Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church. Lucy was better known to her grandchildren as "Gran." She loved her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and was fully engaged in their lives. She loved following current events, was an avid reader, and was a competitive golfer, particularly in her early years. The last seven years of her life she was a resident at The Blake at Township in Ridgeland, MS where she enjoyed being a part of her "Blake family." She was blessed to have many devoted friends in her lifetime whom she enjoyed spending time with on a regular basis.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Laurance James "Larry" Clark, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Toy Gathings (Robert M. "Robby") of Jackson, sons Robert Clark(Margaret) of Lookout Mountain, TN and James Clark (Daphne) of Jackson; sister Alice Gandy O'Ferrall (Dick) of Mentone, AL; grandchildren, Rob Gathings (Leaha) ,Toy Gathings, John Gathings, Houston Clark (Grace Anne), Hampton Clark, Gracie Clark, Sara Douglas Clark, Sanford Clark, Anna Clark and Peter Clark; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Gathings.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Blake at Township for the care and love that she received as a resident over the last seven years. Also, the family is most grateful for her faithful caregivers, Nikki Lewis and Gail Edwards.
The funeral service will be held Monday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2nd and from 9 AM until time of service Monday, June 3rd at Parkway Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 2, 2019