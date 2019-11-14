|
Luella Bender Tapo
Luella Mae Bender Johnson Tapo, 88, a retired educator and teachers union advocate, passed away at her home in Blacklick, Ohio on November 9, 2019, after a long illness. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Woodworth Chapel at Tougaloo College, Tougaloo, Miss. on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Mrs. Tapo is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. William A. Bender and Julia Henderson Bender. She is survived by her brother, Jonas Elbert Bender of Fairborn, Ohio; children, Juliette Johnson Faulding Centerville, Virginia; Lynnette Johnson Williams (Todd) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and Reginald William Tapo of Blacklick, Ohio; grandchildren, Naomi Nicole Shelton of Washington, D.C. and David Edward Faulding of Centreville, Virginia; cousin, Patricia Henderson Hammond (Eric) of Chicago, Illinois; nephew, Michael J. Bender (Tammy) of Dallas, Texas; niece Jerri E. Harrison (Peyton) of Spring Valley, California; and great-nephews, Ryan Bender of Dallas, Texas; and Brandon and Jordan Harrison of Spring Valley, Calif.
Mrs. Tapo was born on January 13, 1931, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of Rev. William Albert Bender and Julia Evangeline Henderson Bender. She grew up on the Tougaloo College campus, where her father served as Chaplain of the Woodworth Chapel and Assistant to the President. Her mother worked at Tougaloo as a school store manager, then as a library clerk at the L. Zenobia Coleman Library.
Mrs. Tapo attended the Daniel Hand School and Tougaloo High School at Tougaloo College. She attended both Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical and Normal College (Arkansas AM&N, now University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) and Tougaloo College, earning a degree in elementary education and a minor in music from Tougaloo in 1959. Throughout high school and college, she was a thespian, sang in the choir and participated in numerous beauty pageants. She was a member of the Gamma Psi chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
Mrs. Tapo taught elementary school in New Iberia, Louisiana and Columbus, Ohio, retiring from the Columbus Public School System after 35 ½ years. In the last five years of employment with the Columbus Public Schools, she was a multicultural consultant with the Columbus Education Association, lecturing in classrooms in the school district about the cultures she visited and studied.
An avid traveler, she participated in extensive study tours through an Ohio State University program to Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, Ecuador, and the Galapagos Islands. In addition to her teaching and multicultural work, she conducted an elementary reading program on WBNS-TV 10, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, and was featured on other local television and radio programs for her multicultural work. Luella said her greatest honor was being invited to lecture in the classrooms of her former students who became teachers.
Her marriages to Vannette Johnson and Albert Tapo ended in divorce.
In lieu of flowers, her children request donations to the Tougaloo College Civil Rights Endowed Chair, in memory of Luella Bender Tapo.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019