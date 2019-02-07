Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
For more information about
Lula Bowman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Pigg Bowman


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lula Pigg Bowman Obituary
Lula Pigg Bowman

Pocahontas - Lula Bowman "Granny", 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home in Pocahontas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7 at Lakewood Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Flora Cemetery.

Granny was born on November 14, 1936 in Yazoo County, MS. She was a longtime member of Franklin Baptist Church and currently attending Pocahontas Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, reading and traveling, but most of all, she loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Buford" Bowman; son, Jimmy Bowman; and her parents, Martin Van Buren Pigg and Lula Belle Dean Pigg.

Granny is survived by her children, Kenny Bowman (Johanna), Pam Milner (Derrick), Deb Ashcraft (Ernest), and Doug Bowman (Angel); 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Maybelline.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now