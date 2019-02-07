|
|
Lula Pigg Bowman
Pocahontas - Lula Bowman "Granny", 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home in Pocahontas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7 at Lakewood Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Flora Cemetery.
Granny was born on November 14, 1936 in Yazoo County, MS. She was a longtime member of Franklin Baptist Church and currently attending Pocahontas Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, reading and traveling, but most of all, she loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Buford" Bowman; son, Jimmy Bowman; and her parents, Martin Van Buren Pigg and Lula Belle Dean Pigg.
Granny is survived by her children, Kenny Bowman (Johanna), Pam Milner (Derrick), Deb Ashcraft (Ernest), and Doug Bowman (Angel); 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Maybelline.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019