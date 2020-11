Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson - Lurenza Clincy, Jr., 67, passed away October 29 at Merit Health Central in Jackson. A graveside service will be held at Garden Memorial Park 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 7. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









