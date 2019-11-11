|
|
Lurleen Ledlow
Newton - Lurleene Butts Ledlow, 100, passed away at Woodland Court on November 10, 2019. She was born in Decatur on May 23, 1919 to Berta and Elmer Butts. She lived in Decatur most of her life and was a member of Clarke Venable Baptist Church. Ms. Lurleene owned and managed the Steak House on Hwy 15 in the 50's and 60's.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Newton County Funeral Home-North. Graveside Services will follow at Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Dan Henry, III will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ledlow; her sister, Lizzie Johnson; her brother, Robert Butts and an infant brother.
She is survived by two children, LaHara Medlock (Mickey) of Clinton and Jimmy Ledlow of Sand Hill; three grandchildren, Mike Medlock (Emily), Mikki Leigh Daniel (Walter), and LaLisa Lindemann; eight great-grandchildren, Ky Lindemann, Luke Lindemann, Fox Lindemann, Max Medlock, Mae Medlock, Emma Daniel, Jet Daniel, and J. J. Daniel; Nine nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Lonnie Ledlow.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Medlock, Mike Medlock, Walter Daniel, Lloyd Guisasola, Max Medlock, and Ky Lindemann.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Clarke Venable Baptist Church, PO Box 308, Decatur, MS 39327-0308.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019