|
|
Lurline Walters
Pelahatchie - Lurline B. Walters, 82, of Pelahatchie, MS went into the arms of Jesus, with a smile on her face, February 22, 2019 at 5:00pm. Mrs. Lurline passed away in the comfort of her own home with family present. She was born October 7, 1936, in Rankin County, to James Wallace Sr. & Augusta Barnes of Pelahatchie, MS.
She was a graduate of Pelahatchie High School in 1954. She enjoyed playing basketball during her high school years, and even to adulthood, she took that passion for basketball with her as she followed her brother, J.W. Barnes, to all of his games: playing, coaching, & refereeing. She married James Earl Walters, on April 23, 1955. She wore a hat of many colors and worked several occupations which included: daycare director at McDowell Road Baptist Church; staff at MSDH; Visa Collection agent for Deposit Guaranty Bank. Anything she did, she did with a passion and love for the Lord. She was a faithful member of Barefoot Springs Baptist Church where she was very involved with: being church secretary, being a substitute teacher for children's Sunday School class, and she even started a fund to help families in their time of loss. She used to love to sing in the choir and play the piano. She loved the Lord with all of her heart, and it showed because her light for Him shined so bright. She would give to multiple organizations and charities without ever letting anyone know she did or what she was doing, and never expected anything in return. One thing that Mrs. Lurline did on this earth was love her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time with them and taught them to hold onto the memories tightly. She even enjoyed when they drug her off to Disney last year. Her next favorite thing was her late night phone calls from her sister. They could talk all through the night, all day, it didn't matter, because they were best friends.
Mrs. Lurline is preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Walters, of Pelahatchie; her mother and father, James Wallace Barnes Sr. and Augusta Barnes, of Pelahatchie; her sister in law, Sylvia Barnes, of Pelahatchie; her brother in law, Charles Shaw, of Pelahatchie; and daughter in law Mary Walters of Harrison, AR.
She is survived by her daughter, Ms. Wanda Walters, of Pelahatchie; her son, Jimmy Walters, of Harrison, AR; her granddaughter and great-granddaughter Kayla Nicole Clark & Faith Daniella Clark, of Pelahatchie; her sister, Marynita Shaw of Pelahatchie; her brother JW Barnes of Pelahatchie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Visitation: Monday, February 25, 2019, 5p-7p and Tuesday February 26, 2019, 10-11am.
Funeral will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in the chapel at Wolf Funeral Home at 11am, with graveside services to follow at Barefoot Springs Baptist Church in Pelahatchie.
You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle at our website:
www.wolffuneralservices.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 26, 2019