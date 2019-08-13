|
Lynda Faye Trolio
Brandon, MS - Lynda Faye Trolio, 68, went to be with the Lord August 11, 2019, at her home in Brandon, MS.
Mrs. Lynda Trolio was born June 3, 1951 in Hattiesburg, MS. She was the daughter of William Jasper Wright and Ella Morie Keene/Wright. Lynda would go to college at William Carey College in Hattiesburg, MS. There she would meet her soon to be husband and partner in this life, Vic Trolio.
Vic and Lynda were wed in Hattiesburg, MS on May 30th of 1971. They raised their family in Mississippi but later in life would spend time in Jasper, Arkansas. In both states and communities Lynda enjoyed her life with friends and family.
Lynda was a mother to three children and a grandmother to three boys. Her profession in life was her family. For nearly five decades she was a guiding model as a Christian, wife, and mother to those that lived under her roof.
Her passions in life were fellowship with friends and family, the enjoyment of nature (especially the Ginko tree), and applying Christ's teaching to everyday life. Her selfless love for all God's creation was among her best traits. She truly lived a selfless life that put others first and made them feel special.
Lynda was preceded in death by her grandparents Eli and Rosanna Keene; grandmother Rebecca McKinley; her father, Bill Wright; her mother Morie Wright; half brothers William and Charlie Wright; half sisters Carey Lewis and Doris Park; and brother in law Alan Woodward.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Vic Trolio; her three children and their families, VJ (wife Allison and children Cohen and Collins), Tori (husband Larry Williams), Bill (wife Alicia and child Parker); her sister Frances Marie Wright/Woodward (children Greg, John, Charles and their families).
Linda requested a private memorial with family. A celebration of life will be held at later date.
Memorials can be made to:
Jasper United Methodist Church
400 West Clark
Jasper, AR 72641 or
The First Tee of central Mississippi
4209 Lakeland Dr #304
Flowood, MS 39232
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019