Lynette Glaze Moore



Forest - Lynette Glaze Moore, wife of Bobbie Joe Moore, passed away, May 1, 2020, at the age of 84.



A graveside service will be held at Goodwater Cemetery in the Lemon Community on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Services will be conducted by Pastor Carey Bass. Pallbearers will be Gene Walker, Treston Crumpton, Brady Power, and Bryce Power.



Lynette was born February 28, 1936, to John M. and Myrtle Husband Glaze. She grew up in Burns, Mississippi, and graduated from Burns High School in 1954. She continued her education at East Central Junior College and The University of Southern Mississippi where she earned an MS degree in education. She married Bobbie Joe Moore in August 1958.



Lynette began her teaching career at Taylorsville High School where she taught English-Literature for over 40 years. Mrs. Moore's passion for teaching was evident from the many kind remarks and comments made by her students such as former Secretary of State, Eric Clark, who stated in a "MY FAVORITE TEACHER" publication that his favorite teacher was Mrs. Lynette Moore. During her teaching career, Mrs. Moore received the honor of Star Teacher numerous times. Lynette was an active officer and member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for women educators. She and Bobbie enjoyed attending USM football games and travel.



Lynette was a lifetime member of the Burns Baptist Church, Burns, Mississippi and served as the Church pianist for several years.



Preceding her in death were her parents, John M. and Myrtle Husband Glaze, one nephew, Mitchell G. Crumpton. She is survived by her husband, Bobbie Joe Moore, Forest, Mississippi; one sister, Betty G. Nygren, Spring, Texas: nephews Keith Crumpton of Raleigh, Mississippi; and Hal Risher, Jr. (Dena) of Braselton, Georgia; nieces Cindy S. Thomas (Bob) of Phoenix, Arizona; and Joy Power (Biff) of Forest, MS as well as several great-nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Goodwater Cemetery, 1845 SCR 35-17, Forest, MS 39074.



A very special thanks to the staff at Lackey Convalescent Home where she was a resident for several years and well taken care of by loving health care providers.



Ott and Lee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









