Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
414 E. College St.
Clinton, MS
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
414 E. College St.
Clinton, MS
Madison - Lyudmyla Vagapova, age 73, died March 15, 2019 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Survivors include her husband, Volodymyr Vagapov, of Madison; daughter, Victoria Wilbourn and her husband, Alexander Krylov, of Frankfurt, Germany; and granddaughters, Sophia Wilbourn and Deanna Wilbourn, both of Madison.

Visitation begins 9:30 a.m. with services at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 414 E. College St. in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019
