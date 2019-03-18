|
Lyudmyla Vagapova
Madison - Lyudmyla Vagapova, age 73, died March 15, 2019 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.
Survivors include her husband, Volodymyr Vagapov, of Madison; daughter, Victoria Wilbourn and her husband, Alexander Krylov, of Frankfurt, Germany; and granddaughters, Sophia Wilbourn and Deanna Wilbourn, both of Madison.
Visitation begins 9:30 a.m. with services at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 414 E. College St. in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019