Rev. M. Lee FerrellRidgeland - Rev. M. Lee Ferrell, 93 years of age, went home to the welcome arms of his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020. A private family Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS at 2 pm on November 14, 2020. The service will be live-streamed from the Chancellor Funeral Home Facebook page. A full obituary and online guestbook are available at chancellorfuneralhome.com