Mabel Jordan
Yazoo City - Mabel Harris Norman Jordan was born on May 23, 1926, in Yazoo City, MS. She was the daughter of Thomas Harvey Norman and Juanita Arlette Harris Norman. She died at home on July 23, 2019 at age 93 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters, Thomas H. Norman, Jr., Billy Ross Norman, Major Norman and Fred Norman, Ida Ross Norman Ashburn, Kathleen Norman Patrick and Neetsie Norman Erickson. She was also preceded in death by three children, Charles Adrian Jordan, Jr., Susan Marie Jordan, Marie Jordan Pepper and two grandchildren, Liza Jordan Vaughn and Justin Waites DuBois.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Charles Adrian Jordan, Sr., one sister, Rosamund Norman Humphreys, two sisters-in-law Myrtis Norman and Katherine Killebrew Jordan all of Yazoo City, MS, daughter-in-law Jane Power Jordan of Atlanta, GA and six children, Thomas William Jordan (Linda) of Brandon, MS, Kathleen Jordan Dixon (Jimmy) of Carter, MS, Neetsie Jordan Hutchens (Zack) of Centerville, TN, Edward Thomas Jordan, III (Beth) of Carter, MS, Margaret Jordan DuBois Love (Keaton) of Hattiesburg, MS, and Joseph Patrick Jordan of Ridgeland, MS.
Mabel graduated from Yazoo City High School and attended Belhaven College. She was a homemaker and is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stricklin-King Funeral Home will handle arrangements and there will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00-ll:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Yazoo City, MS, or to the .
Special thanks to Renee Ward and the many sitters she provided in recent months, along with Shelia Jackson for her care of many years.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 26, 2019