Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Yazoo City, MS
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Yazoo City, MS
Mable Strickland Obituary
Mable Strickland

Yazoo City / Raymond - Mable Hennis Strickland, 87, of Raymond, formerly of Yazoo City, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1932 in Yazoo County to Burl David Hennis and Willie Elizabeth Covey Hennis. Mable was a long-time member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Fletcher Strickland, Sr., daughter, Teressa Elizabeth Strickland Melton, brother Burl David Hennis, Jr., and sisters Bertha Sanders, Edith Crawford, and Peggy Saxton.

Survivors include her son, Sammy Strickland (Jerri) of Madison, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her sister, Esther Hennis Warren of Yazoo City.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at St. John's United Methodist Church in Yazoo City. Interment will follow at Midway United Methodist Church in Benton, MS.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Riggs Manor Retirement Community in Raymond and her physicians, Dr. William Williams and Dr. Sam Peeples of Premier Medical, who cared so lovingly for her.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 12, 2019
