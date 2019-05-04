Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Yazoo City, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Yazoo City, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Macel Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macel Simmons


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Macel Simmons Obituary
Macel Simmons

Yazoo CIty - Macel Gary Simmons, born in Yazoo City on February 22, 1929, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 90 years old.

After graduating from Bentonia High School she went on to attend cosmetology school and worked briefly in Louise where she met her husband, Harry Daniel "Red" Simmons, Sr. They married in 1947.

Known to most as "Bunks", she was a fixture in the Yazoo community. Over the years she operated several local businesses including The Donut Shop, Simmons Bakery and Catering, Brown's on Canal, and Four Points, a restaurant that became a renowned local landmark. During this time every birthday cake, wedding cake, or wedding that was catered in Yazoo City was most likely prepared by her. Her petit fours and sugar cookies are legendary.

While always involved in agriculture, in 1978 the Simmons family ventured into catfish farming, where she worked along side her husband and son to develop what is now Simmons Farm Raised Catfish. Macel was involved from the ground up where she was tasked with one of the most important jobs in the operation as the person responsible for the flavor testing. She performed many other duties both on the farm and at Four Points well into her seventies. Her dedication, unparalleled work-ethic and drive were what made everything click and is what the company culture is built on today.

Later in life she served on the board of Kings Daughters Hospital, and was very involved with First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City, and numerous other community organizations.

Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Daniel "Red" Simmons, Sr., and her parents, Edward Elliott and Annie Kealofer Gary, all of Yazoo City.

She is survived by son, Harry Daniel Simmons, Jr. (Shirley) of Yazoo City; daughter, Susie Simmons Bradshaw of Yazoo City; granddaughter Patty Bradshaw Collins (Jody); grandson, Dan Bradshaw, Jr. (Melissa) of Yazoo City; granddaughter, Emily Simmons of Jackson; and granddaughter, Katy Simmons Prosser (Andy) of Madison; and 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Services for "Bunks" will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City. There will be a visitation starting at 9:30 also at the church prior to the service.

The family request memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now