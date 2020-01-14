|
Macie Mizell Coward
Pearl - Macie Mizell Coward, age 80, passed away peacefully January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
She was born August 20, 1939 in Edinburg MS to the late Nathan and Ethel Mizell. Macie retired from the U.S. Federal Government where she worked as an administrative assistant.
Macie was known for her joy of helping others and incredible love for her friends. She will be remembered most for devotion to her family.
Macie is survived by her daughter and son: Regina Coward Plunkett (Elmer) of Pearl MS; Glenn Gerald Coward Jr of Pearl MS; grandchildren: Heather Lee, Courtney Mae Coward; Glenn G Coward III and Nathan Coward Palmer; brothers and sisters: Nathan C Mizell of Carthage MS; James T Mizell (Barbara) of Carthage MS; Betty Sumrall of Madison MS; Deloris King (Jack) of Carthage MS plus 2 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday afternoon January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Paul Truitt Baptist Church, 3705 Old Brandon Road, Pearl MS 39208. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Macie's honor to St Jude Children's Hospital or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020