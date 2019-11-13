|
|
Madge Allred Trigg
Collins - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Collins Presbyterian Church for Madge Allred Trigg, 92 of Collins, who passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her residence.
Reverend Tommy Shields and Reverend John Sapp will officiate at the services with interment to follow in the Collins City Cemetery in Collins. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins.
Mrs. Trigg was born on October 29, 1927 in Collins, Mississippi. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Mrs. Trigg graduated from the Collins High School and the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. She retired from the Covington County Schools after years of service as a Home Economics and Life Skills teacher. Mrs. Trigg was a member of the Collins Presbyterian Church and held several positions in the Women of the Church. She also was a member of the Collins Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William Wallace Allred, Sr. and Jessie Day Allred; and three siblings, Paul Day Allred, Elizabeth Allred Wilson, and William Wallace Allred.
Survivors include five children, Madge Adele Trigg of Austin, Texas, Gwen Trigg of Hattiesburg, Ann Trigg Spence of Madison, James Bart Trigg, II of Dallas, Texas, and William Warren Trigg of Concord, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Bradford Ryan Craft, Anleigh Adele Caldwell, Ashley Amiel Dickerson, and Holden Reid Johnston; six great-grandchildren, Devin Smith, Eli Dickerson, Damon Caldwell, Lana Caldwell, Keaton Floyd, and Harper Johnston; one sister, Billie Allred Quinn, and her husband, James of Laurel; two sisters-in-law, Jimmie Lou Allred of Foley, Alabama, and Joanne K. Allred of Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019