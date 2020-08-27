Madge Tabb Jones



Clinton - Madge Tabb Jones, 97, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton, Mississippi.



Madge was born April 18, 1923, on her parents' farm in Terry, Mississippi. A graduate of Terry High School, Madge attended Hinds Community College and Millsaps College. During World War II, from 1943 to 1945, she served in the women's branch of the United States Naval Reserve, better known as the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).



Madge and her first husband, Dan Tabb, owned a grocery store in downtown Raymond. She was also employed as a bookkeeper for Gaddis Farms, in which she was most proud of her mathematical talent of adding in her head the long columns of numbers from the ledgers.



In the 1960's, after the untimely death of her husband, Dan, she moved from Raymond to Jackson where she managed Sterling Towers Apartments. It was there Madge met her second husband, Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Robert L. Jones. Upon his retirement from the Court, they moved to his hometown of Brookhaven. After the death of her husband, Robert, Madge moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the Alabama Gulf Coast where she made many new friends.



Madge not only loved life but embraced it. She will always be remembered by her family as a loving wife, a loyal and protective sister, and an adventurous and fun-loving aunt. As one who looked forward to new and exciting experiences, she certainly enjoyed traveling the world. Gardening and ballroom competition dancing also brought much happiness to Madge, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her lifetime of making wonderful and meaningful memories for herself and all she knew was certainly seasoned by her contagious sense of humor.



Madge had a good time no matter where she was-- even in algebra class at Millsaps. Although she was excellent in bookkeeping, Madge was not a wiz in algebra. In fact, she had such fun while in class, her professor said he only would pass her if she promised never to take one of his classes again.



Madge was preceded in death by her parents, Carruther and Eunice Davis; brother, Carruther Jones Davis Jr.; first husband, Dan Tabb; second husband, Justice Robert L. Jones; and sister-in-law, Dr. Rita Heidisch-Davis.



She is survived by her brothers, William "Bill" Davis (Bobbie) of Ridgeland (formerly Raymond), MS, Dr. Clifton B. Davis of Dothan, AL; nephews, Mac Davis (Wendi Bernau) of Southlake, TX, Steve Davis (Robbie) of Germantown, TN, Charles Davis (Brenda) of Raymond, MS, Kirk Davis (Regina) of Dothan, AL, Eric Davis (LaGina) of Mandeville, LA; nieces, Susan Davis Egger (Perry) of Madison, MS, and Lara Davis Kessler (Nils) of Grand Rapids, MI.; great-nieces, Stephanie Davis Bailey (Brice), Dr. Lauren Egger Williamson (Thomas), Emily Davis, Noelle Kessler, Grace Kessler; Georgia Davis and Abigail Bernau; great-nephews Matthew Davis, Justin Egger (Sarah), Roman Davis, Shane Snider and Andrew Bernau; and six great-great nieces and nephews.



At the end of Madge's life as dementia took its toll, the three things she always remembered were her parents and brothers, her military service, and her five o'clock cocktail.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton, MS, and the staff at Kindred Hospice for the kindness and care shown to Madge during these past years. The family will hold a private service on Friday, August 28, at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond with interment to follow at the Raymond Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store